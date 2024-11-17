Say Anything, Angel Du$t, Social Animals

× Expand Crystal Kirby Max Bemis of the band Say Anything sitting on the grass. Max Bemis of Say Anything.

media release: Max Bemis and his band Say Anything are thrilled to announce additional U.S. tour dates, taking place this fall, where the band will perform their seminal 2004 album …Is A Real Boy in full. Support for this run of shows will be provided by Angel Du$t, Social Animals, Circus Trees and Runt.

Additionally, the band is excited to share that a 10” vinyl exclusive release, The Emo Singer – a sharp-witted take on two original Adam Sandler songs heard in his 1998 film The Wedding Singer (“Grow Old With You” + “Somebody Kill Me”) – will be released on October 18, 2024 via Dine Alone Records, on a Dine Alone exclusive 10" (yellow with splatter, limited to 150) and standard 10" (white with splatter).

The band’s latest album, …Is Committed , is out now on Dine Alone Records. The LP features a brash collection of deeply personal songs, and is to emo band reunion records what Gremlins 2: The New Batch is to film sequels: a self-conscious parody, simultaneously upending and exceeding expectations. This is a band that has rediscovered the initial spark that lit the flame of inspiration over twenty years ago, when Bemis formed the outfit with drummer Coby Lindy at Camp Ramah in Ojai, CA.