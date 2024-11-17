Say Anything, Angel Du$t, Social Animals
The Sylvee 25 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Crystal Kirby
Max Bemis of the band Say Anything sitting on the grass.
Max Bemis of Say Anything.
media release: Max Bemis and his band Say Anything are thrilled to announce additional U.S. tour dates, taking place this fall, where the band will perform their seminal 2004 album …Is A Real Boy in full. Support for this run of shows will be provided by Angel Du$t, Social Animals, Circus Trees and Runt.
Additionally, the band is excited to share that a 10” vinyl exclusive release, The Emo Singer – a sharp-witted take on two original Adam Sandler songs heard in his 1998 film The Wedding Singer (“Grow Old With You” + “Somebody Kill Me”) – will be released on October 18, 2024 via Dine Alone Records, on a Dine Alone exclusive 10" (yellow with splatter, limited to 150) and standard 10" (white with splatter).
The band’s latest album, …Is Committed, is out now on Dine Alone Records. The LP features a brash collection of deeply personal songs, and is to emo band reunion records what Gremlins 2: The New Batch is to film sequels: a self-conscious parody, simultaneously upending and exceeding expectations. This is a band that has rediscovered the initial spark that lit the flame of inspiration over twenty years ago, when Bemis formed the outfit with drummer Coby Lindy at Camp Ramah in Ojai, CA.
Album singles included the band’s urgent reintroduction “PSYCHE!,” the heartbreaking “ARE YOU (IN) THERE?,” “CARRIE & LOWELL & CODY (PENDENT),” a song about codependency, alienation, and resolving conflict with the ones closest to you, “I, VIBRATOR,” in which Bemis lampoons the traditional “for the ladies” song by writing about his desire to be a disembodied vibrator used as a tool of female sexual empowerment and “ON CUM,” a textbook ripper, packed with allusions to the bands that formed the soundtrack to Emo Nite and the When We Were Young Festival, which the band is set to perform at in October.