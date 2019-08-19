RSP for Say Yes to KNOW

press release: KNOW (Kids Need Opportunities at Warner) supports the engaging activities and essential resources being made available to the rapidly-growing number of children who use the Warner Park Community Recreation Center (WPCRC) on a weekly basis and the Madison Parks Foundation is committed to raising funds to help this program thrive.

Join Us For A Ballpark Lunch To Raise Funds for KNOW, 11:30 am, Aug. 21.

Enjoy a ballpark lunch in the Madison Mallards stadium. Hear from Warner Park Community Recreation Center (WPCRC) manager Terrence Thompson about how WPCRC works to build community, foster fellowship and create a safe place for youth to gather and in one of the most important assets of the Madison Parks Division. RSVP by Aug. 19 at sayyes2know.com, OR contact Stephanie Franklin directly: sfranklin@supportmpf.org or 608.266.4339.

Now is the time for Dane County to face our responsibility to engage kids, provide them with the resources that can help them reach their full potential and demonstrate that we as a community see them and that they matter. The relationship that WPCRC has built with the youth it serves was formed at the grassroots level and KNOW has done an incredible amount with very little. Your investment will help KNOW meet this responsibility by allowing us to broaden KNOW’s reach and deepen its impact.

The Madison Parks Foundation (MPF) is excited to announce adollar for dollar matching gift up to $100,000 for donations made to the KNOW program now through August 30, 2019.