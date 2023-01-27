SAYMYNAME

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: SAYMYNAME is a Los Angeles based EDM Producer and DJ. He is deemed as the “Godfather of HardTrap”, a musical fusion of hardstyle and trap music. Artists like The Chainsmokers and Carnage regularly include SAYMYNAME’s music in their sets. He has 150 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify and his song “Drop It” has reached seven million plays. Fans of LOUDPVCK and GRAVEDGR need to buy tickets for SAYMYNAME’s Madison debut.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410826574469413

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - SAYMYNAME - 2023-01-27 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SAYMYNAME - 2023-01-27 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SAYMYNAME - 2023-01-27 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SAYMYNAME - 2023-01-27 22:00:00 ical