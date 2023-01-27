media release: SAYMYNAME is a Los Angeles based EDM Producer and DJ. He is deemed as the “Godfather of HardTrap”, a musical fusion of hardstyle and trap music. Artists like The Chainsmokers and Carnage regularly include SAYMYNAME’s music in their sets. He has 150 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify and his song “Drop It” has reached seven million plays. Fans of LOUDPVCK and GRAVEDGR need to buy tickets for SAYMYNAME’s Madison debut.

https://www.facebook.com/events/410826574469413