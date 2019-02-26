press release: On Tuesday, February 26 , Scaffolding, winner of the Jerusalem Film Festival, will begin at 7:30pm at Hillel. Scaffolding follows an impulsive teenage troublemaker. Compelled by burning rage and violence life is hard for this young boy. Influenced by a role model, the boy begins to change his life in a new direction.

In February 2019, The Hillel Foundation University Wisconsin Madison marks the 17th Annual Israeli Film Festival. The Festival features various aspects of Israeli culture, which will be showcased through five different film screenings. All films screenings are free and family friendly. Please arrive early for optimal seating. Please note the different locations of the film screenings.