media release: Our next Triad presentation is March 12 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled, "SCAM! What to do it it happens to YOU." Atty Sonia Komisar, victim service attorney, Elder Financial Empowerment Project, at the Coalition of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups will give the presentation.

Join Atty Komisar to learn about what to if you suspect you’ve been scammed. Everyone is just one distracted moment away from revealing too much information to a caller or responding to a text we shouldn’t have. It feels as though it is just a matter of when not if we are going to be victimized by a scammer. Knowing what steps to take and whom to call before it actually happens can save you a lot of time, and time is money when you are battling a scammer. This presentation’s goal is to give the information you need to stop or minimize your losses if you are victimized.

To receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.