× Expand Francisco Torres Donna Peckett (left) and Megan Mori in "Scammed!" Donna Peckett (left) and Megan Mori in "Scammed!" TNW Ensemble Theater, 2025.

media release: More than 7,000 people get scammed every day in this country, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

But what if one of them decided to fight back and flip the script on the scammers?

That’s the premise of Scammed!, an original comedy/adventure play from TNW Ensemble Theater. When a freelancing editor falls for a sophisticated version of a classic scam, she assumes the rip-roaring, amoral alter ego of Helen Wheels to get even. She gets help along the way from her coffee shop cohort, an unconventional banker named Johnny Angel, and a helpful good citizen – or is he? Scammed! takes audiences behind the scenes in the world of hackers and con artists, showing the similarities between scams and current events.

Scammed! is written by Danielle Dresden, directed by Francisco Torres, and features performances by Megan Mori, Donavon Armbruster, and Patrick Chounet, with cameo appearances by Donna Peckett, Shane Heim, who also serves as stage manager, Francisco Torres, and Danielle Dresden. Graphics by Michael Duffy.