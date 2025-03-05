media release: First Wednesday of each month 1PM -2:30 PM

The Scandinavian-American Old Time Dance Music Ensemble was born from a residency by fiddle Beth Rotto at the University of Wisconsin in 2022. Community members gathered for a full semester to learn fiddle tunes from the children and grandchildren of Scandinavian immigrants in the Driftless Region of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. The group has continued to gather to learn new tunes from the Upper Midwest, and perform at Syttende Mai in Stoughton, Nordic Fest, Decorah, Iowa and Make Music Madison, Madison, Wisconsin. You can also find the group at an occasional festival or farmer’s market. New members are always welcome, and can email marypat@roadfarming.com for more information.

The Scandiamjam is now meeting on the first Wednesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Muso Madison, 2040 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704. Here’s a link to some of the tunes we’ll be playing. Listeners are welcome!