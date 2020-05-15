press release: Opening May 15, 2020, the major international exhibition Scandinavian Design and the United States, 1890-1980, is the first to present the extensive design exchanges between the United States and the Nordic countries, bringing the details of a little-known chapter in American culture and history to light. It explores the impact of Scandinavian design on American material culture and, conversely, the influence of American design in Scandinavia. Co-organized with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the exhibition explores a broad range of objects, including furniture, textiles, drawings, graphic design, lighting, silver, ceramics, glass and an automobile, will be on view through Sept. 7, 2020.