Scandinavian Holiday Baking

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

 November 10, 1:30 / Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road

"Scandinavian Holiday Baking" / This program, led by Claire Campbell, promises to be an instructive and entertaining enterprise. Plus, we will have samples for our Fika time. Contact (608) 843-5526 or starkduo@yahoo.com.

