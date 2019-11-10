Scandinavian Holiday Baking
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Vasa - Jubileum Lodge
November 10, 1:30 / Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road
"Scandinavian Holiday Baking" / This program, led by Claire Campbell, promises to be an instructive and entertaining enterprise. Plus, we will have samples for our Fika time. Contact (608) 843-5526 or starkduo@yahoo.com.
Info
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Raymond Road 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Special Interests