Scapin the Schemer

media release: A comedy by the French legend Molière so sharp and finely tuned, he insisted on playing the title role! The legendary rogue with a heart of gold will do anything–even fake his own death–to make sure the course of true love runs as smooth as it can for four young people. And if he happens to come out better in the end? Well, that's only fair, isn't it?

A staged reading of a comedy classic of dirty deeds and happy endings by Molière. The presentation is an original adaptation by Finn Gallagher, directed by Dillon Sheehan for Oracular Studios in collaboration with Falconbridge Players. Free and open to the public.