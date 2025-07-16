media release: USA | 1973 | DCP | 115 min.

Director: Jerry Schatzberg

Cast: Gene Hackman, Al Pacino, Richard Lynch

Winner of the Palme D’or at the 1973 Cannes Film Festival, Scarecrow follows drifters Max (Hackman) and Lion (Pacino), as they form an unlikely friendship while hitchhiking across the country and dream of opening a carwash in Pittsburgh. As they journey through small towns and personal hardships, their bond is tested by Max’s temper, Lion’s fragile past, and a series of chaotic encounters. More than once, Hackman cited this as the favorite of his movies, adding ““It’s the only film I’ve ever made in absolute continuity...and that allowed me to take all kinds of chances and really build my character.”

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.