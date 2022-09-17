Scarecrow Fest
media release: SAVE THE DATE! Scarecrow Fest – 9:30 am-4:30 pm, Sat. September 17, 2022
Happy Fall, y’all! Head to Downtown Delavan for the 22nd Annual Scarecrow Fest, Saturday, September 17!
The Festival will feature:
FREE Admission and Parking
Walldog Mural Tours
DIY Scarecrow Kits, $10
Petting Zoo
Free Pumpkins
Children’s Activities
Food
Crafter & Vendors
Live Music
And SO much more!!!!
Start thinking about what Scarecrow you will make this year? We want lots of Scarecrows!
