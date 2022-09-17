media release: SAVE THE DATE! Scarecrow Fest – 9:30 am-4:30 pm, Sat. September 17, 2022

Happy Fall, y’all! Head to Downtown Delavan for the 22nd Annual Scarecrow Fest, Saturday, September 17!

The Festival will feature:

FREE Admission and Parking

Walldog Mural Tours

DIY Scarecrow Kits, $10

Petting Zoo

Free Pumpkins

Children’s Activities

Food

Crafter & Vendors

Live Music

And SO much more!!!!

Start thinking about what Scarecrow you will make this year? We want lots of Scarecrows!