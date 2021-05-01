ONLINE: Scarlet Morning

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $4.

media release: 2021 continues as Earth maintains its loop around the single G-Type Main Sequence Star at the center of its solar system.

Too bad that G2V Class yellow dwarf does not have the ability to supply the humans with much needed musical energies. This is where Scarlet Morning comes in to fill the gaps. And great gorkus does this band rule! Come ride the catchy tunes these masters of music lay out of your digital music devices!! You will be rocked out of your mind by this killer sounding group!!

This show will be a $4 ticketed event, so make sure you visit our new and improved website to secure your ticket to the viewing portal. http://thespaceship.tv/

Please remember to tip your art tenders your support is vital in keeping this show alive and on air. paypal.me/TheSpaceshiptv

For more info on Scarlet Morning, please visit the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ScarletMorning/