media release: Thursdays 5PM - 8PM now through December

Details: Looking for some fun this fall? Join us every Thursday 5-8PM now through December 4th for the Downtown New Glarus Scavenger Hunt!

Explore your favorite local shops, solve fun clues, and discover hidden treasures around town. Each clue will lead you to something special inside participating businesses!

The best part? Complete the hunt and you’ll be entered to win $250 in Chamber Bucks — perfect for holiday shopping or treating yourself around town!

Grab your friends, enjoy a cozy evening downtown, and have fun exploring! Drawing on December 10, 2025.

Find more info and clues at https://shopnewglarus.com/ thursday-night-scavenger-hunt/