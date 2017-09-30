Scenario Design Workshop

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:Saturday, September 30, 9am - 4:45pm

Register Now For A Greater Madison Vision’s all-day scenario design event.

Date: September 30.

Location: South Madison Library on Park Street.

Try your hand at making a development plan for the region on the "iPlan Greater Madison" computer game!

Try the "build the neighborhood of the future" challenge with model blocks.

Drop by any time. This will be an all-ages event with refreshments, activities for kids and adults alike..

South Madison Library Villager Mall, 2222 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
