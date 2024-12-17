media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory, FlakPhoto Projects, and The Capital Times present Scenes from a Divided Wisconsin, a discussion with Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge and state government reporter Erin McGroarty, on Tuesday, December 17 from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. Free admission.

Hauge's 2024 election coverage photograhy was on display at the Carl Schurz Haus (CSH) in one of Madison's sister cites, Freiburg, Germany during the U.S. presidential campaign. Join Hauge and McGroarty for a discussion of Wisconsin swing state politics, photojournalism, and the CSH project, moderated by Capital Times associate editor, John Nichols. Special thanks to Andy Adams at FlakPhoto Projects for his support.

The event will be preceeded by a reception at 5:30pm, open to Cap Times members, on the second floor of the Moxy Hotel, 823 E. Washington Avenue. Catered appetizers will be provided by The Vibrant Veg and there will be a cash bar.