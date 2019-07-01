RSVP for Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour

press release: The Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully-supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized and supported event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. With 1,300 riders raising nearly $2 million we continue to be one of the premier charity cycling events in the Midwest.

We are looking for individual volunteers and riders and rider/volunteer groups to join us during the 2019 event on Saturday, July 20 & Sunday, July 21, as well as before and after the bike tour on Friday, July 19 & Monday, July 22. There are several volunteer opportunities available as bikers pedal their way from Mequon to stay overnight in Manitowoc, and then pedal again up to Sturgeon Bay on Sunday. Examples of areas where volunteers are needed are: Booth Volunteer, Loading and Unloading Truck, Drivers, Table and Banner Set-Up, Medical/First-Aid, Meal Support, Rest Stop Support Cheer Teams, Clean-Up, Rider Check-In, Finish Line and Traffic Control.