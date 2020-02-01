Scenic Tile Design Showcase

press release: EFP Tableware Seconds Sale + New Tile Designs - Join us for our first Ephraim Elemental Seconds Sale and the release of new Southeastern Wisconsin-themed scenic tile designs on Saturday, February 1, from 10 am to 5 pm at Ephraim Pottery Studio Gallery in downtown Lake Mills. The gallery sits in the center of our town’s Knickerbocker Winter Festival at 130 West Lake Street, a perfect reason to gather in our warm gallery for light refreshments, heavy discounts, artist interaction, and a giveaway drawing while watching ice skaters and ice sculptors across the historic downtown streetscape. Find us conveniently located 25 miles east of Madison at Interstate 94, exit 259.

Info

Art Exhibits & Events
920-648-3534
