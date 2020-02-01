Scenic Tile Design Showcase

press release: EFP Tableware Seconds Sale + New Tile Designs - Join us for our first Ephraim Elemental Seconds Sale and the release of new Southeastern Wisconsin-themed scenic tile designs on Saturday, February 1, from 10 am to 5 pm at Ephraim Pottery Studio Gallery in downtown Lake Mills. The gallery sits in the center of our town’s Knickerbocker Winter Festival at 130 West Lake Street, a perfect reason to gather in our warm gallery for light refreshments, heavy discounts, artist interaction, and a giveaway drawing while watching ice skaters and ice sculptors across the historic downtown streetscape. Find us conveniently located 25 miles east of Madison at Interstate 94, exit 259.