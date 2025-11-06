SCFL Action

media release: Join the South Central Federation of Labor to Tell Senator Johnson To Do His Job So Federal Workers Can Do Theirs!

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler stated the following in response to the ongoing Trump Shutdown. “For one month, President Trump and his allies have shut down the government and forced more than 2 million federal workers and contractors to miss paychecks. Working people are lining up at food banks; taking out loans; racking up credit card debt; and scrambling to cover monthly bills like rent, car payments and utilities. Millions of jobs are being threatened in government, health care, food service and other industries. Twenty-two million Americans are trying to sign up for health insurance on Open Enrollment Day, only to learn the Trump administration has priced them out of care. Nearly 180 million people with job-based insurance will soon discover the same.

Come out and join us as we support workers who are being impacted by the inaction of politicians in DC who are putting their agenda before the dignity of workers.

We will meet this Thursday November 6 at Senator Johnson’s Office 5315 Wall Street, Suite 110, Madison, WI 53718 at 2:00 PM.

What you can do to help:

Please bring gift cards (gas and grocery) or donate other items as well (non-perishable food items).

We will set up a food bank outside of his office (on the sidewalk nearby).

Bring a copy of your increased ACA premium:

If you or someone you know buys insurance through the ACA please bring a copy of your ACA estimates and /or insurance statements for 2026. We want to drop them off at Johnson’s office to highlight the impact of their decisions.

Get your premium.