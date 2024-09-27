× Expand Irène Zandel A close-up of Schaghajegh Nosrati. Schaghajegh Nosrati

media release: Join Iranian-German pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati for an enchanting program of Bach, Mendelssohn, Haydn and Alkan.

“Rhythmically infectious, supremely intelligent” (BBC Music Magazine) Iranian-German pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati plays with “astonishing clarity, purity, and maturity” (Sir András Schiff).

Join us for another season of acclaimed artists in our intimate salon concert setting.

Each pianist revels in the chance to play in the vibrant space and to perform on unique heirloom pianos restored in the renowned Farley’s workshop.

Personalizing the experience further, performers provide reflections on their selections and give public masterclasses, and Tim Farley provides a history of each piano.

Individual tickets: $45 in advance. Students: $10 (not available on event day).

Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos.

Your support makes these engrossing performances possible. Buy your season tickets now. Season tickets: $200 for all five concerts.