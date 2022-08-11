Schlock and Awe

press release: This show features standup and movie riffing. Perfect for anyone who loves a hilarious night out and an obscure movie choice while funny folks weigh in. This show has been running since pre-pandemic, and host Cody Lemke does a great job with it. Come watch this special show that features Hatty Preston, Steve Vanderploeg, AJ Grill, and Chris Schmidt.

Free.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!