Schola Cantorum of Eau Claire

press release: Don't miss the opportunity to hear these rare late renaissance a cappella works by Leonhard Lechner (~1553 - 1606), a German composer who worked with Orlando de Lassus.

FUN FACT - John Hughes, the director of the Ripon College Chamber Singers, published the new and only modern edition of Lechner's Passion, and will be present at this concert.

