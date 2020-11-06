ONLINE: Scholar-Activism & Wellness

Please RSVP: To receive a link to the Friday Lunch event, please send an email including your affiliation to rsvp@humanities.wisc.edu.

press release: Please join us for a dynamic conversation about balancing activism, scholarship, and wellness within and beyond the academy. Our exceptional panel of guest speakers M. Adams (an activist and Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc), Dr. Janean Dilworth-Bart (Dean for Faculty Affairs and Professor of Human Development and Family Studies), and Dr. Sami Schalk (Associate Professor of Gender and Women's Studies) will speak about their political and emotional journeys, their definitions of activism and wellness, and navigating the various demands made upon them as scholar-activists.

