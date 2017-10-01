Schönheit Gardens Fall Celebration

press release:

An afternoon of family fun! We'll have hot cider and coffee to keep you warm and a caramel apple bar and popcorn to keep your belly happy. Coloring, a treasure hunt in a haystack, and pumpkin bowling will keep your little ones busy while you shop our fall sales. Also for adults? Our nursery gal Nikki will demonstrate how to make a Pumpculent (pumpkin + succulent) Centerpiece.

1pm-4pm, Sunday, October 1, Schönheit Gardens, 3008 Cty Hwy T Sun Prairie

FREE!