Madison School Board Candidates Forum

press release: EAST SIDE PROGRESSIVES (ESP) is hosting a Madison Metropolitan School Board candidate forum (and presidential straw poll) on Sunday, March 8, 3:00-5:00 pm at Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive. All candidates will attend.

ESP is introducing a unique format for this forum. The five candidates for Seats 2, 6, and 7 will be given five-to-six challenging questions prior to the event. Then they will have eight-to-ten minutes to introduce themselves and answer the questions.

Following the time allotted for answering the questions, each candidate will go to an assigned table to begin a “speed dating” session. The candidates will circulate among five groups of attendees to answer their questions and engage in more personal interchange.

Before the beginning of the “speed dating” session, ESP will announce the winner(s) of the presidential straw poll. Everybody of voting age who attends may “vote.”

3:00pm – 5:00pm, Sunday, March 8, 2020, Lake Edge Lutheran Church, 4032 Monona Drive (ample parking behind the church)