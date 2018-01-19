press release:

Join us for drop-in, FREE family-friendly activities at the museum on “No School” days for the Madison Metropolitan School District. School Days Off at the Museum is from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

Dates:

January 19: Paracord Crafts

February 9: Anniversary of the Red Cross–Triage Simulation Game

March 16: Anniversary of Sinking of the Maine–Boatbuilding Activity

Spring Break–WWI Themes

March 27: Design Your Own Insignia

March 28: Explore & Create Maps

March 29: Explore Aerial Photographs & Draw From an Aerial Perspective

March 30: The Art of Disguise–Make Your Own Camouflage Pattern

April 6: Poster Design–Make A Poster to Persuade Your Audience

April 27th: Mindfulness–Make Your Own Mindfulness Jar