School of Rock: The Musical

7:30 pm on 10/16-17, 2 and 7:30 pm on 10/18, and 2 pm, 10/19.

media release: Based on the hit 2003 film, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed wannabe rock star, who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching the students what it means to truly rock, something happens Dewey didn’t expect...they teach him what it means to care about something other than yourself.

School of Rock features of a cast of adults and youth performers, and is a high-energy musical filled with laughter, heart, and plenty of rock-and-roll. Families should be aware that the show includes mild language, brief suggestive humor, and references to drinking. The music is performed at concert-level volume to capture the excitement of a live rock show.

This production runs approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes with a 15 minute intermission.