School's Out, Let's Play!

media release: Do you love when school's out but also get bored and wish there was something to d o? Come to CLARITY for some good ole fashioned fun. We will open the space for all ages to hang out and play! Board games, cards, coloring, etc

This is NOT A BABYSITTING SERVICE. Your child(ren) need to be accompanied by a responsible party...and hopefully that responsible party wants to play too!

This is a free event. Donations for the non-profit are appreciated and not necessary

Location: CLARITY at 2415 Parview Rd, Middleton

Kids & Family
608-283-7378
