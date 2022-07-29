School Supply Drive

media release: The youth in our Mentoring Connections program need school supplies for the new school year. Please help these children, impacted by parental incarceration, by donating much-needed supplies.

Items Needed:

Backpacks (no wheels) for kids 5-10 years old; and for kids 11-16 years old; Headphones; Earbuds; Calculators; Scientific calculators; Locks (for lockers); Face masks; Dry Erase Markers; Dry Eraser; Markers: Wide tip, Classic tip, Fine tip, Washable; Sharpies; Highlighters; Glue bottles; Tissue boxes; Sticky notes (3x3); Folders; Binder dividers; Graph paper; Loose leaf paper, wide rule; Pencil boxes; Small Pencil Sharpeners; Magic Eraser; Tape; Watercolor paints; Computer mouses for Chromebooks; Hand sanitizer; Disinfecting wipes; Gift cards for purchasing clothes & shoes

Please deliver donated items to the JustDane offices by August 18: JustDane, 2115 S. Park St.,Madison, WI 53713

Questions? Contact Jaylin at jaylin@justdane.org or 608-256-0906