School Supply Drive

press release: For over a decade, the LCEC and generous neighbors have partnered to purchase school supplies for children who might not otherwise have them. Before school begins, volunteers, register families, collect and sort donations, pack items by grade level, and distribute backpacks of supplies to more than 300 youth from nearby neighborhoods.

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Markers - wide and thin; Scissors - child and adult size; Highlighters; Basic calculators; Ball point pens - black or blue; Index cards - 3 x 5; Pencils - Ticonderoga; Post-It notes; Pink erasers; Rulers; Colored pencils; Scotch tape; Glue sticks; Composition notebooks; Glue bottles; 5- subject notebooks

Backpacks for all ages- especially high school styles

TO CONTRIBUTE:

Drop off new supplies at the LCEC front desk, M-F, between 8:30am and 5:00pm through August 1!

QUESTIONS? CONTACT Shawn Walker, LCEC director of operations, shawn@LCECmadison.org, 608-833-4979 x204