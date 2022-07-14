School Supply Drive

to

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: For over a decade, the LCEC and generous neighbors have partnered to purchase school supplies for children who might not otherwise have them. Before school begins, volunteers, register families, collect and sort donations, pack items by grade level, and distribute backpacks of supplies to more than 300 youth from nearby neighborhoods.

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

Markers - wide and thin; Scissors - child and adult size; Highlighters; Basic calculators; Ball point pens - black or blue; Index cards - 3 x 5; Pencils - Ticonderoga; Post-It notes; Pink erasers; Rulers; Colored pencils; Scotch tape; Glue sticks; Composition notebooks; Glue bottles; 5- subject notebooks

Backpacks for all ages- especially high school styles

TO CONTRIBUTE: 

Drop off new supplies at the LCEC front desk, M-F, between 8:30am and 5:00pm through August 1! 

QUESTIONS? CONTACT Shawn Walker, LCEC director of operations, shawn@LCECmadison.org, 608-833-4979 x204 

Info

Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
Fundraisers, Kids & Family
608-833-4979
to
Google Calendar - School Supply Drive - 2022-07-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - School Supply Drive - 2022-07-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - School Supply Drive - 2022-07-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - School Supply Drive - 2022-07-14 00:00:00 ical