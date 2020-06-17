ONLINE: School Systems in the United States

press release: Want a chance to talk about current issues with other teens? Our first Give and Take program begins next week! Join Middleton Public Library via Zoom on Wednesday, June 17, at 6 pm as we discuss the educational system in the US. This program was created by a high schooler for teens to be able to have thoughtful and respectful conversations on issues affecting teenagers today. Each session, we'll be discussing a new topic.

You can register for this program by clicking here. After registering, a Zoom link will be sent to your email.

This service is provided to you at no charge by the Middleton Public Library.