Join us at Thermo Fisher Scientific on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, for the 3rd Annual Schools Make Madison Summit, a powerful gathering of stakeholders focused on improving student attendance and literacy.

Together, we’ll explore how these critical areas shape a student’s sense of belonging and academic success. Hear from MMSD leaders, engage with community partners, and discover ways we can move forward together to create lasting change for our students.

Let’s build a stronger Madison, one student at a time.

We suggest a $100 contribution with your registration - an investment on behalf of our students.

7:30 AM | Arrival, Breakfast & Networking

8:00 AM | Welcome & Opening Remarks

8:15 AM | Engaging Students to Improve School Attendance

9:00 AM | Teacher Support Network: 5-Year Celebration

9:15 AM | Break – Refuel & Connect

9:30 AM | Literacy: Building Strong Foundations

10:30 AM | Special Remarks & Student Recognition

10:50 AM | Closing Remarks