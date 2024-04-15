media release: On Monday, April 15, we will be rallying for 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲 outside of the Doyle Administration Building before the Board of Education monthly meeting.

The Rally kicks off at 5 PM at the Doyle Building (rain or shine) and the meeting begins at 6 PM.

The goal is to gather our voices so we can speak as one! Whether you’re a new employee, a veteran, a parent, or a scholar, your voice is important.

All of our students:

– Deserve fully staffed schools with more allocation,

– Smaller class sizes for better learning environment, and

– More student services staff to meet their mental health needs.

Community members, MMSD families, students, and staff are welcome to join in our efforts for the Schools Our Students Deserve.

Wear your RED in support of PUBLIC EDUCATION.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1463704017552217