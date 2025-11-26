School's Out Day

media release: School's out! Come spend the day outdoors at the Lussier Heritage Center. Youth will spend the day exploring outside through a variety of activities including possibly prairie adventures, canoeing, fishing, fort building, snowshoeing, sledding, and more! Activities will be based on weather and time of year. A snack will be provided. Please pack an extra pair of clothes, weather appropriate clothes, closed toed shoes, and a lunch. Lunch will not be provided.

Age: 5-12*

Cost: $70 per child.

Extended care is available from 7:30 - 8:30 am and 4 - 5:30 pm for an additional $10. *Child must turn 5 before 9/1/25.