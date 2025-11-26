School's Out Day
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: School's out! Come spend the day outdoors at the Lussier Heritage Center. Youth will spend the day exploring outside through a variety of activities including possibly prairie adventures, canoeing, fishing, fort building, snowshoeing, sledding, and more! Activities will be based on weather and time of year. A snack will be provided. Please pack an extra pair of clothes, weather appropriate clothes, closed toed shoes, and a lunch. Lunch will not be provided.
Age: 5-12*
Cost: $70 per child.
Extended care is available from 7:30 - 8:30 am and 4 - 5:30 pm for an additional $10. *Child must turn 5 before 9/1/25.