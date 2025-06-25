media release: Sci-prov combines science and improv in creative, funny, and never before seen ways. Scientists present their work in short, digestible presentations followed by brief Q&A, all of which can become fodder for the improv scenes. The improv scenes are created on the fly- unique to each show.

The next show will be on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Loxley with doors opening at 6:30pm and the show starting at 7:00pm. Tickets will be $10.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1232571535003210/