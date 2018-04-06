press release:

Science & the American Experiment is a day-long exploration of research, policy, and communication, focusing on the shifting cultural expectations regarding science as a transformative force in society. As a special event within the Wisconsin Academy’s year-long American Dream in Wisconsin series, Science & the American Experiment explores the opportunities created by science in Wisconsin, the benefits from public investment in science, and the challenges of communicating the value of science in an era of digital media and “post-truth” politics.

For questions about the Wisconsin Academy's Science & the American Experiment conference, please e-mail Bethany Jurewicz or call 608-263-1692 ext. 24.

Agenda (tentative)