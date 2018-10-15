Science Cafe

press release: Digital Disruption: Is Digital Media Changing How Children Play & Learn?

Examine how children’s learning can be enabled and enriched through playful and intelligent engagement with digital technologies and learning platforms. Join the discussion with Michael Dezuanni, Queensland University of Technology; Jennifer Rowsell, Brock University; and Suzanna So-Har Wong and Linda Laidlaw, University of Alberta.

5 p.m. (cash bar opens at 4:30). Free (except for food or beverage purchases). Registration is requested.