Science Cafe

press release: Science Journalism in the Age of Fake News

We live in troubled times for science and journalism. Both are under siege by segments of society and by leaders who challenge scientific evidence and the veracity and integrity of the nation's leading news organizations. They question evolution, the safety and efficacy of vaccines and the data for and implications of climate change, as well as the accuracy and impartiality of news organizations to report the news that informs our democracy. Add conspiracy theorists and internet trolls spreading untruths to the public and you have a dangerous recipe for an uninformed – or worse, misinformed – citizenry.

Join us for a panel discussion with Washington Post health and science editor Laura Helmuth, the fall 2018 UW–Madison science writer-in-residence. With Wisconsin Institute for Discovery director Jo Handelsman and professor of law and bioethics Alta Charo, Helmuth will participate in a science café-style panel conversation, moderated by professor of journalism and mass communication Sharon Dunwoody, on the importance of independent, well-sourced and well-reported science news in preserving the interests of society.

Registration is requested. The science café is free except for food or beverage purchases.

5 p.m. (cash bar opens at 4:30)