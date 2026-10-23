Science Fright Night

RSVP

The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: What makes us who we are? Find out at Dane County 4-H Science Fright Night!

This family-friendly STEM event invites youth and adults to explore the theme “Us” through more than 20 engaging hands-on activities that reveal the wonders of the human body and ways we are connected to science. Connect with Dane County 4-H members, experts from UW–Madison and other community partners as you learn, experiment, and discover together in a night filled with science, creativity, and fun.

Dress for the weather because some stations will be outside!

Age: K-13th grade – K-5 participants must have a parent/guardian/adult present during the event. Parents/guardians of youth in 6 grade+ are also encouraged to stay during the event, but not required.

Please share…Friends welcome! Youth do not need to be in 4-H to attend the 4-H Science Fright-Night, but do need to register.

REGISTER HERE! Complete one form for each youth attending.

A few older youth and adult volunteers still needed. Email [email protected] if you are interested in volunteering for an activity station. We will give you the training to be successful!

Info

The Village on Park 2300 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family, Special Events
608-224-3700
RSVP