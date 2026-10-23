media release: What makes us who we are? Find out at Dane County 4-H Science Fright Night!

This family-friendly STEM event invites youth and adults to explore the theme “Us” through more than 20 engaging hands-on activities that reveal the wonders of the human body and ways we are connected to science. Connect with Dane County 4-H members, experts from UW–Madison and other community partners as you learn, experiment, and discover together in a night filled with science, creativity, and fun.

Dress for the weather because some stations will be outside!

Age: K-13th grade – K-5 participants must have a parent/guardian/adult present during the event. Parents/guardians of youth in 6 grade+ are also encouraged to stay during the event, but not required.

Please share…Friends welcome! Youth do not need to be in 4-H to attend the 4-H Science Fright-Night, but do need to register.

REGISTER HERE! Complete one form for each youth attending.

A few older youth and adult volunteers still needed. Email [email protected] if you are interested in volunteering for an activity station. We will give you the training to be successful!