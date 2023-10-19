media release: Should we be leery of the eerie? Or wary of the scary? Let’s find out together with some fall STEM fun!

Dane County youth in K-13th grade are invited to attend the 4-H Science Fright Night. Experience hands-on science involving weird sounds, eerie lights and creepy sights through fun and engaging activities. Youth will share insights at a series of Exploration Stations, connect with scientists, and engage in a presentations. Dress for the weather because we will be outside!

Age: K-13th grade – K-5 participants must have a parent/guardian/adult present during the event. Parents/guardians of youth in 6 grade+ are also welcome to stay during the event, but not required.

Please share…Friends welcome! Youth do not need to be in 4-H to attend the 4-H Science Fright-Night, but do need to register.

REGISTER HERE Complete one form for each youth attending.

A few older youth and adult volunteers still needed. Email 4Hinfo@countyofdane.com if you are interested in volunteering for an activity station. We will give you the training to be successful!