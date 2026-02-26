The Science of Hope

Featuring Science + Literature–honored author Kimberly Blaeser in conversation with Sean Hill.

Ancient Light by Kimberly Blaeser, a 2026 Science + Literature selected title, collects poems that trace the many crises Indigenous communities navigate—from centuries of violence to the COVID-19 pandemic—alongside the ancestral knowledge that allows for a reclamation of language, of land, and of healing. Join Blaeser for a reading and conversation on the relationship between poetry, science, and the world around us. Moderated by Sean Hill, poet, professor, and 2026 Science + Literature selection committee member.

Free copies of Ancient Light will be available for attendees and additional books will be available for purchase on-site, with thanks to Lake City Books. The program will be followed by a book signing.

Presented in partnership with the National Book Foundation, Wisconsin Book Festival, and Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters.