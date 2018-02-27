Science Night for Parents

press release: Parents – come be a scientist for one night! Participate in fun, hands-on science activities and learn about science and educational resources for your children. This event aims to offer support, in a fun and interactive setting, to parents of school-age children as they support their child’s education and help them work towards their academic and career goals. The event is Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 6:00 to 7:30pm at the CMC, starting with a free dinner!

All are welcome; bring your kids too as we will have child care with educational science activities. All participating families receive a free educational toy to take home! This event is generously offered by Edgewood College’s Resources and Opportunities in Science Education project. Contact us to register: RSVP: laura@cmcmadison.org.