Science on Paper

press release: This talk will look at how science has been visually communicated through the ages, focusing on natural history illustrations and the artists who were major contributors to the field in the age of exploration and onward. Artists from many countries and backgrounds all contribute to the advancement of science through their work, from Maria Sibylla Merian to Edward Tufte and many more. Visual communication itself can cover a broad range: organismal illustrations, habitat descriptions, diagrams, maps, charts, infographics, etc. The possibilities of the field are endless, and the practice of explaining science through art has a strong history and a strong future.

Presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival as part of Science on the Square.