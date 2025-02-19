Science on Tap

media release: Join us for an eye-opening discussion with a Wildlife Disease Specialist from the Wisconsin DNR on the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5 HPAI) in Wisconsin’s wildlife. This winter, the virus was confirmed in tundra swans, wild turkeys, Canada geese, and other species in Dane County.

Learn how to recognize the signs, report cases, and take preventative measures to help stop the spread. Whether you're a bird watcher or just curious about wildlife health, this is an essential conversation on protecting Wisconsin’s ecosystems.