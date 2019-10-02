Science on Tap

press release: PFAS refers to a family of thousands of chemicals manufactured to make (among other things) waterproof clothing and non-stick cookware. These "forever chemicals" don't break down in the environment and are associated with numerous health risks. They've been in the news a lot lately as they keep turning up in drinking water wells and municipal water supplies. Bring your questions to our new SOT site at The Winnebago and hear about current research at the UW-Madison and current efforts at the Wisconsin DNR to address the threat of PFAS contamination.

Speakers:

Christy Remucal - Aquatic Chemistry Lab, dept. of Civil & Environmental Engineering, UW-Madison

Mike Shupryt - Bureau of Water Quality, Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources