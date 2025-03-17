The Science and Pro-Social Roots of Meditation

media release: Dive into the science behind mindfulness and learn how meditation transforms the mind for personal and social well-being. Join Dr. Richard J. Davidson for this hybrid event as he explores how meditation can reduce implicit bias, promote equity and foster compassionate communities.

When: March 17, 7-9 PM CST

Where: In person at Gordon Commons (UW-Madison) or virtually on Zoom

No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Please contact madison.coordinator@tergar.org for more information.