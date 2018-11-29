The Science Project, Sweet Delta Dawn, Danny Biggins, Bellybutton Club, Art Paul Schlosser

× Expand Sweet Delta Dawn

press release: Concert plus educational workshops

Bands include:

The Science Project

Sweet Delta Dawn is a four piece rock ensemble from Madison, Wisconsin consisting of a talented group of musicians/songwriters with a strong technical experience in sound engineering, and software design. Starting in 2012, Sweet Delta Dawn has been a staple in the Madison jam community ever since. Together, they tell a futuristic tale of American life with a wholesome blend of the past. Covering a variety of folk, classic rock, jazz, funk, and modern music alongside a multicultural mix of rhythms, their music creates a platform for people to feel free and expressive.

Danny Biggins of Zombie Mañana (Chicago) who will be playing an acoustic set!!

Art Paul Schlosser who you may be familiar with from his busking on Madison's Famous State street and other events around town!

The Bellybutton Club is an eclectic and inclusive experience. Anyone and everyone who bears a bellybutton is welcome to join in the fun, dance in the sun, and delight in the musical memes with meaningful themes. In this world of great confusion... The Bellybutton Club is the one thing that unites us, that makes us real, unlike our nemesis: The Bellybutton Corporation© llc (a limited lint corporation)

Until a Corporation can show us their bellybutton, they cannot join the Bellybutton Club, and as far as we're concerned, they do not exist. That is what makes you special! Do you have a bellybutton? You can check now, we'll wait.... You do!?! That's great, you're now an official member of the Bellybutton Club. Please apply for your membership card and member number, include a picture of your bellybutton for photo IDs.

So watch for The Bellybutton Club at a Venue Near YOU! Come join the club, find your tribe, and dance all night with us. You belong in the Bellybutton Club!

Community Workshop Participants include

Grateful Guy Tie Dyes Showing you how and helping you create your own tie dies on your own! This workshop will be a whole ton of fun!

Freewheel Community Bike Shop They will be answering questions and presenting information relevant to their role in the community. We are very excited to have them on board!