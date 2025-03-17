The Science and Social Impact of Meditation

media release: While it can seem like meditation is all about self-improvement and chilling out, the practice of meditation actually has deep, pro-social roots. In this talk, Dr. Richard Davidson will discuss how meditation has been associated with reductions in implicit bias, more equitable behavior, and improved outcomes in a variety of socially relevant measures.

Dr. Davidson's groundbreaking research into the underpinnings of meditation and well-being has pioneered the growing field of contemplative neuroscience. A friend and confidant of the Dalai Lama, his studies into meditation continue to expand the frontiers of a scientific understanding of how this practice can promote wellness and flourishing.

Join us for a hybrid event on Monday, March 17, at 7 PM CDT to learn, ask questions, and experience a guided meditation practice. Attend in person at Gordon Commons on the UW-Madison campus or virtually on Zoom for what promises to be an insightful event!

Dr. Davidson is the founder of the Center for Healthy Minds and the William James and Vilas Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He was named one of "The 100 Most Influential People in the World" in 2006 by Time Magazine.

No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. Please contact madison.coordinator@tergar.org for more information.