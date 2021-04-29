ONLINE: Science to Script

media release: Sparking accurate, diverse, and positive portraits of science and scientists within mass media entertainment, Science to Script is a Wisconsin Institute for Discovery initiative that hosts free public events to shed light on the intersections between the screen, stage, and page, featuring:

-real research

-diverse science characters within stories

-inclusive STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) approaches

Throughout the year we convene entertainment professionals and scientists for virtual panels and discussions that highlight science storytelling, and science connections within the entertainment industry.

Join us for a mini symposium this April and learn from experts within the Film and TV industry regarding science-art fusion within story and entertainment careers. Registration is à la carte. Register for one or all events, which will take place on Zoom. Questions? Contact Science to Script Co-Director, Ginger Ann at ginger.ann@wid.wisc.edu.

Schedule:

Story Versus Science, Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 2PM-3PM

Ever wonder how writers find the balance between fact and fiction, and their narrative and science? Join the Screen Writing Routable Discussion Story Vs. Science! Explore how professional screenwriters, producers and scientists work and collaborate within mass media entertainment.

Panelists:

Yvonne Paulin – screenwriter, science junkie, and thriller/horror movie fan – lives and writes in Stamford, Connecticut.

Michael Graf - Recently named a “TOP 25 SCREENWRITER TO WATCH IN 2021” by the International Screenwriters Association, Emmy Award winning commercial director, turned screenwriter, Michael Graf, was known in Advertising for his “actor first, artful storytelling” style of directing.

Tristan L’Ecuyer is a professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences (AOS) and director of the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies (CIMSS) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Max Timm - The Director of Education for the ISA. Max’s focus with the ISA is on education and to build a creative community, bringing ISA writers closer to managers, agents, and producers by way of developing their writing craft and talent one step at a time.

in Post-Production, Friday, April 30, 2021 | 3PM-4PM

Women in the screen industry are transforming the historically male dominated post-production culture. Join us as experts discuss insights into the art, craft, and technology of post-production within show business.

Christina Stumpf is an award winning creative editor based in Chicago.

Lynette Duensing is Senior Colorist at Instinctual LLC Hollywood, CSI Fellow, HPA/Young Entertainment Professionals Mentor, and Member of the Association of Moving Image Archivists.

Mandy Hampton is a Software Engineer in the entertainment industry.

Writers Workshop Session One: Friday, April 30, 2021 | 4:30PM-5:30PM Session Two: Friday, May 7, 2021 | 4:30PM-5:30PM

Want to bring your science to the big screen? Bring your science related stories (or any story ideas!) for an opportunity to workshop narrative storytelling with Michael Graf, WID’s Science to Script Writer in Residence.

This workshop is designed for writers at multiple stages in their career. Beginners and experts welcome!

For more information, go to: https://sciencetoscript.illuminatingdiscovery.wisc.edu