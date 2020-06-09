ONLINE: Science Writing

RSVP here.

press release: Mystery to Me is thrilled to host this panel led by Madison-based journalist Siri Carpenter, editor of THE CRAFT OF SCIENCE WRITING! Join Siri and her guests, book contributors Laura Helmuth and Apoorva Mandavilli for a discussion of science journalism and responsible news-consumption in a time when health and science are the hot topics.

About the Panelists

Siri Carpenter is co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Open Notebook. She’s an award-winning science journalist and editor whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Science News, Science, and many other publications. She’s a former features editor at Discover and bioGraphic, and a current contributing editor at Science News for Students.

Laura Helmuth is editor-in-chief of Scientific American magazine. Formerly, she was the health and science editor for The Washington Post, and has been an editor for National Geographic, Slate, Smithsonian, and Science. She’s a member of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s standing committee on science communication and serves on the advisory boards of numerous national publications.

Apoorva Mandavilli is a reporter for The New York Times, focusing on science and global health. She is the 2019 winner of the Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting. She is the founding editor in chief of Spectrum, an award-winning news site on autism science that grew an audience of millions. Her work has been published in The Atlantic, Slate, and The New Yorker online, and in the anthology Best American Science and Nature Writing.